Flintshire residents urged to check eligibility for £100 towards household fuel bills

Residents of working-age who live in Flintshire are being encouraged to find out if they are entitled to a one-off payment of £100 to help with fuel bills this winter.

As part of a £50m support package to address immediate pressures on living costs, Welsh Government has made available over £38 million through a Winter Fuel Support Scheme.

The scheme is open to households where one member is in receipt of working age means-tested welfare benefits (at any time between the 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022):

• Income Support;

• Income Based Job Seekers Allowance;

• Income Based Employment & Support Allowance;

• Universal Credit; or

• Working Tax Credits.

“The payment will be available to all eligible households regardless of whether they pay for their fuel on a pre-payment meter, by direct debit or by paying a bill quarterly.

An eligible household for this scheme is one which is responsible for paying the fuel bills for their property and has not received a payment under the scheme before.

Each household is eligible for one payment of £100 only, even if more than one person is in receipt of the benefits listed above. ” Flintshire council has said.

The fastest way to make an application is by applying on the Flintshire County Council website.

Flintshire council has said: “You will need to provide some basic information to support the claim along with providing details to enable the payment to be made to you via BACS.

All applications must be received by the council before 18 February 2022.”

Flintshire council has said payments for successful applications will be made by the end of March 2022. You can apply here.

If you have any questions email Winterfuelsupport@flintshire.gov.uk

“You may still be experiencing severe financial hardship. If so, you may wish to make a claim to the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF). https://gov.wales/discretionary-assistance-fund-daf. ” The council has said.