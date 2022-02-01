Flintshire photographer’s stunning bride shot shortlisted for a prestigious ‘Image of the Year’ award

A Flintshire photographer’s passion for weddings has paid off after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Stacey Oliver’s stunning image of a bride at Peckforton Castle has landed her in the running for The Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition for the third consecutive year.

The former press photographer from Sealand admitted life behind the lens has been tough with the pandemic, but hopes to get 2022 off to a good start with yet another award to add to her collection.

The 44-year-old mum-of-two’s attention to detail and creative approach is what caught the judge’s attention and saw her whittled down from thousands of entrants.

She said: “It really is a fantastic feeling to be a finalist along with other talented photographers.”

“The last two years has been difficult for the wedding industry and this has really helped 2022 get off to a flying start.”

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting.”

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Stacey’s captivating images have long been getting admiration – one even made international news when she snapped the moment a ring-bearing owl swooped down on a terrified best man after it flew down the altar towards the groom.

As a Guild of Photographers member, she’s also been listed in their top 10 wedding photographers in the UK and has a string of other accolades under her belt.

The Guild is a highly respected UK based association for photographers which also has members from overseas.

Each year it runs an on-line monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges with awards given to the best entries.

During 2021, the competition has attracted over 16,000 entries from the most talented of photographers.

It has recently been announced that from all the entries across the year, the Guild’s Judges have selected 10 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year Final.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.”

“Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.”

“To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer Stacey is.”

The results will be announced on Saturday 5th February 2022 at a glitzy ceremony at Crewe Hall.

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website (www.photoguild.co.uk), and to find out more about Stacey, www.staceyoliverphotography.co.uk.