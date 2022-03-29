Flintshire photographer scoops top spot at this years Welsh Wedding Awards

A photographer from Flintshire found herself in front of the cameras when she scooped a top industry award.

Stacey Oliver, 44, of Sealand, said she was ‘elated’ to win the top spot in the Creative Photographer of the Year category at the Welsh Wedding Awards 2022.

Stacey, owner of Stacey Oliver Photography, was shortlisted alongside six other photography professionals from across Wales at the awards which ‘recognise exceptional wedding suppliers that go above and beyond to ensure the uniqueness of every wedding.’

At a glittering reception, held at the Grade II listed Portland House in the heart of Cardiff Bay, the former newspaper photographer was one of the main winners on the night which recognised the full range of suppliers from cake-makers to bridal shops.

Organisers of the awards said the winners were ‘those who promote excellence in the industry, inspire others by their achievements and add the fairy-tale sparkle to any wedding.’

Stacey, who is a mum-of-two, said: “It’s been such a tough two years in the industry for everyone involved. It has been a time when it has been necessary to call on all my creative skills to keep up morale, support the couples I had made a commitment to and look after the future of my business.

“So to be top in the Creative Wedding Photographer of the Year category felt very special and a highly personal accolade for all the hard work I have put in over the last couple of years.

“It’s been a fantastic boost for me, especially when you are up against so many other fantastic photographers from all over Wales. It feels like a very special achievement and I can’t thank my family, friends and all the lovely couples I have worked with during the pandemic for supporting me to get to this highlight of my career.

“I am beyond thrilled.”

Stacey said the award felt extra special because nominees for the awards make it to the shortlist after being voted for by past couples. Final winners are then judged on by an expert panel.

Stacey added: “What is important to me is that it shows couples I have worked with are delighted with the photos I captured for them of one of the most important days of their lives. The fact they made the effort to vote for me to ensure I was in with a chance means a lot.”

A spokesperson for The Welsh Wedding Awards 2022 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”