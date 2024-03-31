Flintshire pharmacy opening times over Easter
Local pharmacies will be operating reduced opening hours during the Bank Holiday weekend, with some not opening at all on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.
The reduced hours could impact people who need to access medicines and health advice during the holiday period.
Betsi Cadawaladr Health Board has also published a list of pharmacies in Flintshire which will be open over the bank holiday weekend.
Pharmacy opening hours:
Good Friday
Boots Pharmacy Broughton shopping park, Chester Rd, Broughton, Bretton, Chester CH4 0DP – 9am to 8pm
Morrisons Ffordd Llanarth, Connah’s Quay, Deeside CH5 4WL – 9am to 5pm
Boots 19-21 High St, Mold CH7 1AZ – 9am to 5.30pm
Mold Tesco – 10am – 4pm
Morrisons High St, Saltney, Chester CH4 8RU – 10am to 5pm
Saturday
Normal opening hours but check with your regular pharmacy
Easter Sunday
Buckley – Allied Pharmacy 10am to 3pm
Easter Monday
Boots Pharmacy Broughton shopping park, Chester Rd, Broughton, Bretton, Chester CH4 0DP – 10am to 6pm
Boots 19-21 High St, Mold CH7 1AZ – 10am to 4pm
During bank holidays, pharmacies will normally only dispense urgent prescriptions, provide emergency supplies of medication, and sell over the counter medicines, Betsi Cadawaladr Health Board has said.
The NHS 111 Wales website should be the first place you visit for health advice and information if you're ill or injured and unsure what to do.
