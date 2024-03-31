Flintshire pharmacy opening times over Easter

Local pharmacies will be operating reduced opening hours during the Bank Holiday weekend, with some not opening at all on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.

The reduced hours could impact people who need to access medicines and health advice during the holiday period.

Betsi Cadawaladr Health Board has also published a list of pharmacies in Flintshire which will be open over the bank holiday weekend.

Pharmacy opening hours:

Good Friday

Boots Pharmacy Broughton shopping park, Chester Rd, Broughton, Bretton, Chester CH4 0DP – 9am to 8pm

Morrisons Ffordd Llanarth, Connah’s Quay, Deeside CH5 4WL – 9am to 5pm

Boots 19-21 High St, Mold CH7 1AZ – 9am to 5.30pm

Mold Tesco – 10am – 4pm

Morrisons High St, Saltney, Chester CH4 8RU – 10am to 5pm

Saturday

Normal opening hours but check with your regular pharmacy

Easter Sunday

Buckley – Allied Pharmacy 10am to 3pm

Easter Monday

Boots Pharmacy Broughton shopping park, Chester Rd, Broughton, Bretton, Chester CH4 0DP – 10am to 6pm

Boots 19-21 High St, Mold CH7 1AZ – 10am to 4pm

During bank holidays, pharmacies will normally only dispense urgent prescriptions, provide emergency supplies of medication, and sell over the counter medicines, Betsi Cadawaladr Health Board has said.

The NHS 111 Wales website should be the first place you visit for health advice and information if you’re ill or injured and unsure what to do.