Flintshire musician Kelly Lee Owens writes official theme for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Electronic musician and producer Kelly Lee Owens has written the official theme for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old, from Bagillt, is behind the “bespoke sonic identity” for the upcoming tournament, which is due to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The theme tune, named “Unity” will accompany its advertising campaign and corporate branding.

I’m thrilled to share with you all today my new single “Unity”. Written especially for the @FIFAWWC that will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Out Now on @MercuryKX – https://t.co/JizcAErPxx#FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/w8V41f1uVM — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) October 28, 2021

Speaking of the new track, Kelly said: “Our values were completely aligned. [FIFA] kept using the word epic and I just took that and ran with it and made it as epic and bold as I could.”

“I put everything I had into it – rising arpeggios, rising basslines. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”

She said: “I had in mind the stadium, it’s like that moment where people come together and I wanted to inspire the players and also everyone that was watching around the world and also in attendance.”

“It’s called Unity because it really is that moment where we all come together, we’ve all been craving that so so much.”

“I want to inspire the players, I want it to be euphoric and uplifting and something that once you hear that you feel you have the confidence and the boldness to just go out there and play the best game of football you’ve ever played.” Kelly added.

Last week the Flintshire musician was awarded the Welsh Music Prize for her album Inner Song.

A panel of music industry experts selected the winner from a shortlist of 12 albums, showcasing the range of creative talent in and around Wales.

When Kelly was asked what she would do with the £10,000 prize money, she replied: “Wales has had a tough time, like everywhere with the coronavirus, so I’d love to give some of it to some charities based in Wales.”