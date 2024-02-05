Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow later this week
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across which could impact Flintshire.
The warning is effective from 3am on Thursday, 8th February, until 3am on Friday, 9th February 2024.
The Met Office has said the period of snowfall is expected to bring some disruption, particularly on Thursday.
[A large area of Wales and England is covered by the warning]
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.”
“The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area.”
“There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News