Flintshire man one of two charged with public order offences at Wrexham match

A Flintshire man has been charged with public order offences before a Wrexham AFC match last week.

Police made three disorder-related arrests at the recent game between Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, March 16.

Two Wrexham supporters have been charged with alleged public order offences, which occurred before the League Two fixture at the Racecourse.

Jason North, 47, from Ewloe Green, has been charged with Section 4 public order following an incident near the ground.

Daniel Thomas Monk, 21, from New Broughton, has been charged with using threatening or abusive language.

Both men will appear in Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.

A third male from Merseyside, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail pending further investigation.