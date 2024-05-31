Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st May 2024

Flintshire man jailed for six years for raping teenage girl

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

A Flintshire man has been jailed for six years after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl.

Allistair Rhys McHugh of Penymynydd Road, Penyffordd was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court today (Friday, May 31st).

The 35-year-old was convicted of the offence last month, which occurred in January 2017.

McHugh, aged 28 at the time, pursued the 16-year-old victim over a period of time by sending her multiple messages in an attempt to get her to his home address.

He then raped her, which resulted in her fleeing the property.

Detective Sergeant Michael Starkey, who led the investigation for North Wales Police, said: “The victim has shown great resilience and courage in this case.”

“Her bravery has shown that offenders of this serious crime can be brought to justice despite the time that has passed.”

“The continued support provided to the victim from the dedicated Sexual Offence Liaison Officers and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors has also been invaluable.”

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls. I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

Operation Unite

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls.

It includes preventative work, officer training and making improvements to how the force carries out investigations.

Read more here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/2023/operation-unite/

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Welsh Ambulance 999 handler shares harrowing experience after caller threatened to stab her
  • Deeside college to unveil £230,000 gaming arena following national Esports victory
  • Boheme Chester earns prestigious Michelin Guide spot after only three months

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Ambulance 999 handler shares harrowing experience after caller threatened to stab her

    News

    Deeside college to unveil £230,000 gaming arena following national Esports victory

    News

    Boheme Chester earns prestigious Michelin Guide spot after only three months

    News

    Water safety call as number of drowning deaths in young people in Wales rises

    News

    Forty years ago today, The Countess of Chester Hospital was officially opened by Princess Diana

    News

    Meet the Flintshire volunteers helping NSPCC Childline keep children safe in North Wales

    News

    Connah’s Quay: Uninsured ‘pool’ car linked to crime seized by police

    News

    Design your dream ice cream to help Broughton Shopping Park celebrate its 25th anniversary

    News

    Clean energy firm proposes groundbreaking Deeside nuclear park to produce ‘ruby’ hydrogen

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn