Flintshire man jailed for six years for raping teenage girl

A Flintshire man has been jailed for six years after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl.

Allistair Rhys McHugh of Penymynydd Road, Penyffordd was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court today (Friday, May 31st).

The 35-year-old was convicted of the offence last month, which occurred in January 2017.

McHugh, aged 28 at the time, pursued the 16-year-old victim over a period of time by sending her multiple messages in an attempt to get her to his home address.

He then raped her, which resulted in her fleeing the property.

Detective Sergeant Michael Starkey, who led the investigation for North Wales Police, said: “The victim has shown great resilience and courage in this case.”

“Her bravery has shown that offenders of this serious crime can be brought to justice despite the time that has passed.”

“The continued support provided to the victim from the dedicated Sexual Offence Liaison Officers and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors has also been invaluable.”

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls. I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

Operation Unite

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls.

It includes preventative work, officer training and making improvements to how the force carries out investigations.

Read more here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/2023/operation-unite/