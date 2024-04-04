Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Apr 2024

Flintshire man jailed after headbutting and strangling partner

A Flintshire man who violently attacked his partner after an argument over money has been jailed.

Tecwyn Woodward, of Cwrt Pinwydd, Leeswood admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally strangling his partner following an incident in November 2022.

The 55-year-old appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, April 2nd where he was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

The attack happened at home after Woodward’s partner questioned him about how much money he had spent at the shop.

After an argument, he threw her to the floor and headbutted her to the face, leaving her with a black eye and a bleeding lip.

When he left, she fled their home.

She told police it was not the first attack and had been subjected to a number of assaults during their relationship.

Woodward, who was wanted for the assault, was arrested on New Year’s Day last year.

Investigating officer, PC Sarah Pawley said: “I would like to praise the courage shown by the victim throughout this investigation.

“Today’s results shows that domestic violence will simply not be tolerated, and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or violence should contact police or reach out to a support agency. We will listen to you and investigate each and every report.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here – Operation Unite | North Wales Police

