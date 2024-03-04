Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Mar 2024

Flintshire man charged with stalking and drug possession

A 45-year-old man from Flintshire has been charged with multiple offences following an incident of stalking, police have confirmed today.

James Marshall, from Sandy Lane in Garden City, has been charged with stalking and harassment, alongside an additional charge of possession of cocaine.

Mr Marshall is also accused of breaching a restraining order.

He appeared before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court earlier today, on Monday, March 4th.

Mr Marshall was subsequently remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

He will appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday, April 5th.

