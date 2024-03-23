Flintshire hotel plans lodged for 12 new electric vehicle charging points

Plans have been put forward which could see 12 new electric vehicle charging points installed at a hotel in Flintshire.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council to create charging points within the car park of the Village Hotel St David’s in Ewloe.

The proposals have been entered by IONITY, which is a joint venture between several car manufacturers to build more high-power charging stations across Europe.

Documents sent to the local authority state it would help the hotel’s owners, Village Hotel Club, with their aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of IONITY said: “This proposed development will help facilitate and provide much needed services to electric vehicle users.

“It has been well documented that there is a lack of public electric vehicle infrastructure in accessible locations.

“The development proposals will deliver a number of important benefits and help Flintshire Council and their climate emergency objectives.

“IONITY and the Village Hotel Club have partnered to deliver electric vehicle charging at all 33 Village Hotel locations in the UK.

“Village Hotel Club have launched the Village Green initiative – their aim is to have a positive impact on the communities they operate in, both environmentally and socially.”

The plans show that creating the 12 electric vehicle charging parking bays will result in the loss of 23 existing spaces, meaning a net loss of 11 overall.

It would also require eight trees to be removed to accommodate the development

No changes are proposed to the main routes in and out of the car park.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision due at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).