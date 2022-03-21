Flintshire high school scoop top honours in a county-wide video competition

Four students at a Flintshire high school scooped first and second place in a county-wide video competition to celebrate St David’s Day.

The year 8 Flint High School students worked in pairs to create a short video for the competition which was run by Menter Iaith.

Using the title theme, ‘Fy milltir sgwar / My home patch’, Darcey Ellis and Freya Vaughan won the top prize for their video about Flint, and Macey-Leigh Jones-Breeze and Jasmine Garner were awarded second place for their video that talked about Flint and Holywell.

Both videos focused on the facilities in the towns and looked at their historical heritage.

The competition was launched in Welsh lessons and was open to all year 8 students.

All the entries from the school were sent to Flintshire Menter Iaith and the competition was judged by Moli Bethan Williams.

Laura Evans, Curriculum Leader of Welsh, encouraged her students to take part. She said: “We received lots of wonderful entries and all the students worked conscientiously in lessons, and in their spare time, to create their videos.

“It is fantastic that two of our groups have won both first and second place. I am very proud of the girls and all the hard work they put into creating their excellent videos, and their constant enthusiasm towards learning the Welsh language.”

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, said: “Our education minister for Wales, Jeremy Miles, has talked about his vision for Wales and the Welsh Language. He has said ‘The Welsh language is one of the treasures of Wales. It is part of what defines us as people and as a nation.’

Mrs Millington continued: “As somebody who is a fluent Welsh speaker and believes that culture and identity is something to be proud of, I am positive that Flint High school embraces this vision.

Seeing all four girls achieve this level of Welsh shows me that we have begun our journey at Flint High School in supporting Welsh Government’s vision and its target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.”