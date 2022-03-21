Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Mar

Flintshire high school scoop top honours in a county-wide video competition

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four students at a Flintshire high school scooped first and second place in a county-wide video competition to celebrate St David’s Day.

The year 8 Flint High School students worked in pairs to create a short video for the competition which was run by Menter Iaith.  

Using the title theme, ‘Fy milltir sgwar / My home patch’, Darcey Ellis and Freya Vaughan won the top prize for their video about Flint, and Macey-Leigh Jones-Breeze and Jasmine Garner were awarded second place for their video that talked about Flint and Holywell.

Both videos focused on the facilities in the towns and looked at their historical heritage.

The competition was launched in Welsh lessons and was open to all year 8 students.  

All the entries from the school were sent to Flintshire Menter Iaith and the competition was judged by Moli Bethan Williams.

Laura Evans, Curriculum Leader of Welsh, encouraged her students to take part.  She said: “We received lots of wonderful entries and all the students worked conscientiously in lessons, and in their spare time, to create their videos.

“It is fantastic that two of our groups have won both first and second place. I am very proud of the girls and all the hard work they put into creating their excellent videos, and their constant enthusiasm towards learning the Welsh language.” 

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, said: “Our education minister for Wales, Jeremy Miles, has talked about his vision for Wales and the Welsh Language.  He has said ‘The Welsh language is one of the treasures of Wales. It is part of what defines us as people and as a nation.’

Mrs Millington continued: “As somebody who is a fluent Welsh speaker and believes that culture and identity is something to be proud of, I am positive that Flint High school embraces this vision.

Seeing all four girls achieve this level of Welsh shows me that we have begun our journey at Flint High School in supporting Welsh Government’s vision and its target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Praise for intense “Team Wales” effort to prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees

News

Wales introduces ban on smacking children but critics say new law could ‘criminalise’ parents

News

Cheshire Police begin using live video streaming and location tracking software for emergency calls

News

Regulator disqualifies former trustee of Capricorn Animal Sanctuary after inquiry finds ‘serious misconduct’

News

Sales of fruit and veg in North Wales to fund meals for children in Tesco’s ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ campaign

News

“Wake-up-call” as report finds 44% of people in Wales say they use town centres less

News

All lanes back open on A55 between Holywell and Caerwys following earlier collision

News

Physical punishment of children now illegal in Wales as landmark legislation comes into force

News

Buckley: Petition calling on Welsh Government not to impose blanket 20mph speed limits gathering support

News





Read 429,668 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn