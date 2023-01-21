Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Jan 2023

Flintshire Explorer Scouts celebrate achievements at Winter Ball

Over 120 Explorer Scouts from Flintshire, Wrexham, Llangollen, and the Vale of Clwyd gathered at Clawd Offa Farm just outside of Penyffordd last Friday to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The winter ball, held at the stunning Clawdd Offa, marked the first full year of restriction-free scouting since the pandemic began. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The evening was filled with celebration as the Explorers received awards for some of the highest achievements in Scouting, including the Chief Scout Platinum and Diamond awards. Awards were also voted on by their leaders, with Explorer of the Year and Community Hero among them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to the awards, the Explorers enjoyed a hog roast, were entertained by a magician, and danced the night away to a live band and DJ’s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Love, District Explorer Scout Commissioner for Flintshire and Wrexham, said, “With all the effort put in by the young people to achieve these awards, as leaders we felt it was important that we celebrated and recognized their achievements in a big way.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jo Rochford, Event and Venue Manager for Clawd Offa Farm, added, “We were delighted to hear that the Explorer Scouts were interested in using Clawd Offa Farm to host their awards night, and were only too happy to get involved and support. Our site lends itself perfectly to what the Explorers needed.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was a huge success, and everyone looks forward to working with the Explorer Scouts again in the future as they continue to make a positive impact on young people and their local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

