Flintshire: Dilapidated wooden chapel could be turned into house under new proposals

A dilapidated wooden chapel in a village in Flintshire could be turned into a house under new proposals.

St Winifred’s Church in Gronant has stood empty for a number of years and is reported to have fallen into a state of disrepair.

A planning application has now been put forward to convert the building on Nant-y-Crai Lane into a two-bedroom house.

The chapel sold for £95,000 at an online auction held in March last year, according to a listing on the website of property company Jones Peckover.

An agent acting on behalf of applicant Dale Milne said the plans would help to secure the future of the building.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The property consists of a single storey church which is constructed of timber frame over a brick plinth with a shallow pitched roof.

“The premises have been closed as a church for many years and are in a dilapidated state of repair having declined from a lack of maintenance over the years.

“However, despite the poor visible appearance through a lack of maintenance, the building is in good structural condition and is capable of being renovated to retain the character of the current building on site.

“It is imperative that an alternative viable and sustainable use is found for the property, which will ensure investment in its renovation and future maintenance.

“The proposed change of use to a dwelling will provide a much-needed additional dwelling in the locality.”

Two parking spaces have been proposed to serve the property, as well as a new access point for vehicles.

The agent said that despite previously being a community facility, the building was no longer suitable to be reused in this way.

They added: “The use of the premises as a community facility is demonstrated to be unviable and certainly would not attract the substantial investment needed to renovate it back into good order.

“The proposal therefore does not constitute a loss of a community facility and other such facilities are available in the local area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

