Flintshire dig reveals 2,000-year-old horse bridle mount

A remarkable archaeological find in Flintshire could unlock over 1,000 years of history at a local heritage site.

An Iron Age horse bridle mount, believed to be up to 2,000 years old, was recently unearthed at the Greenfield Valley Heritage Park during an excavation funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The mount, found within the remains of a newly discovered settlement, likely belonged to the Iron Age Deceangli tribe but appears to have continued into the early Roman period.

The Deceangli occupied a region rich in lead and silver, materials highly prized by the Romans, extending from the River Conwy to areas including Denbighshire, Flintshire, and Wrexham.

Chris Matthews, senior project archaeologist for Heneb, the Trust for Welsh Archaeology, led the 40-strong excavation team during the three-week dig at Basingwerk.

The project, a collaboration between the Greenfield Valley Trust and Flintshire County Council, also uncovered several pieces of pottery, a hearth, and rows of postholes, offering a glimpse into a settlement that spanned multiple periods.

“It is a really big piece of the puzzle that will help us fill in a lot of gaps in our knowledge,” said Chris.

“When there are gaps, we make presumptions, but this will help us build a clearer picture of some of the most elusive chapters of our past.”

One of the most intriguing revelations from the find is the potential cooperation between the local Britons and the Romans.

Chris suggests that instead of outright conquest, the Romans may have worked with the Deceangli to establish a prosperous lead and silver industry that fuelled the growth of Roman rule in Britain.

The variety of pottery types discovered alongside the mount indicates that the settlement’s inhabitants were wealthy and possibly engaged in direct trade with the occupying Roman legion.

The timing of the settlement’s activity, coinciding with the early construction of Chester, further hints at a cooperative relationship.

The bridle mount was discovered by Edward Whitby, a 17-year-old aspiring archaeologist from Bagillt.

“It was amazing. I was cleaning back and from under the mud a glint of green caught my eye,” Edward said. Initially mistaking the artefact for a ring, he quickly realised its significance.

“I’m over the moon to have found it; I was shaking. It’s so exciting as it is so different to the ordinary.”

This year’s excavation follows a similar UKSPF-funded dig last year that uncovered a 10th-century Viking strap buckle.

Brenda Harvey, chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, said: “The excavations over the past two years have been thrilling.

“The Valley has a complex and fascinating history, and these findings add a new phase to our story. This is exciting for the local community as well as the experts and will help us attract more visitors.

“We are grateful to all those involved in organising and carrying out the digs and to UKSPF for making it possible.”

Councillor David Healey, Flintshire County Council cabinet member for climate change and economy, said: “This is a perfect example of the impact of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“With the funding support, the history of Flintshire has been enriched and provided Greenfield Valley with the opportunity to increase visitor footfall as a result of improved talks and exhibitions.”