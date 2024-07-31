Flintshire County Council leader Ian Roberts steps down with immediate effect

The leader of Flintshire County Council has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, it’s been announced.

Labour’s Ian Roberts has held the position for more than five years after being elected in April 2019 in the wake of Aaron Shotton’s departure.

Rumours began circulating during a meeting held yesterday (Tuesday, 30 July) on controversial plans to introduce three-weekly bin collections that the Flint Castle representative had suddenly quit.

It came shortly after he criticised the public backlash to the decision, which he said had seen a senior officer receive a death threat and councillors verbally abused in the street.

The local authority has now confirmed his departure as leader, with deputy leaders Dave Hughes and Christine Jones to take on his role for the time being.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the leader of Flintshire County Council has stood down with immediate effect.

“In a resignation letter to the chief executive Neal Cockerton, Councillor Ian Roberts said it has been an honour to serve as leader of Flintshire County Council.

“He will continue to serve as councillor for Flint Castle Ward.

“Interim arrangements are likely to involve the current deputy leaders working closely together in a job share role.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter