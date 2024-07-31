Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Jul 2024

Flintshire County Council leader Ian Roberts steps down with immediate effect

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The leader of Flintshire County Council has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, it’s been announced.

Labour’s Ian Roberts has held the position for more than five years after being elected in April 2019 in the wake of Aaron Shotton’s departure.

Rumours began circulating during a meeting held yesterday (Tuesday, 30 July) on controversial plans to introduce three-weekly bin collections that the Flint Castle representative had suddenly quit.

It came shortly after he criticised the public backlash to the decision, which he said had seen a senior officer receive a death threat and councillors verbally abused in the street.

The local authority has now confirmed his departure as leader, with deputy leaders Dave Hughes and Christine Jones to take on his role for the time being.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the leader of Flintshire County Council has stood down with immediate effect.

“In a resignation letter to the chief executive Neal Cockerton, Councillor Ian Roberts said it has been an honour to serve as leader of Flintshire County Council.

“He will continue to serve as councillor for Flint Castle Ward.

“Interim arrangements are likely to involve the current deputy leaders working closely together in a job share role.”

 

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Older People’s Commissioner for Wales urges reversal of Winter Fuel Payment cuts
  • Flintshire to introduce charges next month for non-household waste disposal
  • ‘Heroic’ footballer aiming to compete in first ever Transplant World Cup

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Older People’s Commissioner for Wales urges reversal of Winter Fuel Payment cuts

    News

    Flintshire to introduce charges next month for non-household waste disposal

    News

    ‘Heroic’ footballer aiming to compete in first ever Transplant World Cup

    News

    Family of five lost on Moel Famau rescued by NEWSAR

    News

    Move to halt introduction of three-weekly black bin collections in Flintshire fails

    News

    Flintshire Council rejects brewery’s ‘lawful development certificate’ bid for Halkyn caravan site

    News

    Police appeal for help identifying Mold vandalism suspect

    News

    RCN demands immediate pay action for NHS Wales Nurses

    News

    Housing shortage hurting young people in Wales , says North Wales MS

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn