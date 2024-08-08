Flintshire County Council improves hidden gems along the Flintshire coastline

From continuing works to preserve a once extinct species in Wales to preserving a Grade II listed building, Flintshire County Council’s connecting coast to countryside project is transforming the county’s coastline.

The scheme aims to deliver improvements in scenic areas across eight coastal hubs for local residents and visitors.

One hub that is benefitting from the programme is former coalmine Bettisfield Colliery in Bagillt, which has seen 40 bags of dumped rubbish collected, pathway upgrades, and continued support to protect the natterjack toad after its recent re-introduction.

Formerly extinct in Wales, the rare natterjack now inhabits the site, one of just two places in Wales to host the amphibian.

Alongside continuous wildlife conservation, the coast to countryside team plans to enhance the site further by strengthening key existing pathways using rock armour and installing a new set of steps to upgrade safety and accessibility.

The works have been supported by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

Flintshire County Council’s countryside coastal ranger Tim Johnson said: “We have made huge improvements at Bettisfield Colliery, and the feedback from local residents and visitors has been fantastic.

“We have worked closely with a number of third parties, including Bagillt Action Group, the police, and schools in the area. It’s been a truly collaborative effort.

“The SPF money has allowed us to accelerate plans as well as introduce new elements. We’re covering a wide range of tasks from wildlife conservation and pathway improvements to helping with aspirations for future use of an on-site Grade II listed building.

“The SPF support has really made a difference.”

Efforts to develop the former colliery site extend to the preservation of the on-site Grade II listed building, the old winding house.

The structure received emergency remedial works to prevent the gable end from collapsing and has since undergone several key surveys.

Philip de Prez, who part-owns the building with his family, said: “The building fell into disrepair over time, but with the help of UK SPF funding, we have now completed a full condition survey as well as various ecological surveys.

“Such insight is invaluable in supporting our vision to transform the building into a visitor centre with a café and exhibitions that tell the history of this part of Bagillit.

“My grandad relocated from Glasgow to work at the coalmine and lived on the site, and our family have been part of the community ever since. To develop the old winding house into a community hub that can be a benefit for visitors and especially the people of Bagillt will be truly special.”

Councillor David Healey, cabinet member for climate change and economy, said: “We are blessed with breathtaking countryside and coastal spots within Flintshire.

“The work of the coast to countryside team is vital in enhancing and maintaining those areas, and it’s fantastic that Shared Prosperity Funding is helping them deliver new as well as accelerate existing plans.

“The site at Bettisfield Colliery in Bagillt is undergoing exciting changes, and I look forward to experiencing them in person.”