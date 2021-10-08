Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Oct 2021

Flintshire County Council by-election result – Labour takes Penyffordd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council has a new Councillor following a by-election which took place on, Thursday 7 October.

The election for the vacant Penyffordd seat followed the resignation earlier this year of David Williams.

The Independent member – who was first elected to the Pennyfford ward in 2007 – said at the time of his resignation he had become “completely frustrated, drained and disillusioned” with Flintshire Council.

Welsh Labour candidate Alasdair Ibbotson (pictured above) was elected as County Councillor for the electoral ward of Penyffordd on Thursday after gaining 437 votes.

Ibbotson who also sits on Penyffordd Community Council won 37.4% share of the vote.

Full result: 

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A “true joy” writing music for epic new BBC series ‘Wonders of the Celtic Deep’ says world-renowned Flintshire composer

News

Jack Sargeant Column: “Mental health, one of the biggest challenges we face is reaching those who are struggling”

News

Flintshire teenager given 10 year prison sentence following razor attack in Llandudno nightclub

News

Talented Flintshire artist pursues business dream after reaching final of animal extinction contest

News

Former Wales international Neal Eardley signs for Connah’s Quay Nomads

News

Drakeford: Wales facing a challenging winter ahead with Covid and flu circulating fully at the same time

News

Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News

Wrexham Glyndwr students prepare for WorldSkills UK national finals

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University offering support to small, local businesses in food industry

News





Read 427,741 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn