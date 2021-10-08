Flintshire County Council by-election result – Labour takes Penyffordd

Flintshire Council has a new Councillor following a by-election which took place on, Thursday 7 October.

The election for the vacant Penyffordd seat followed the resignation earlier this year of David Williams.

The Independent member – who was first elected to the Pennyfford ward in 2007 – said at the time of his resignation he had become “completely frustrated, drained and disillusioned” with Flintshire Council.

Welsh Labour candidate Alasdair Ibbotson (pictured above) was elected as County Councillor for the electoral ward of Penyffordd on Thursday after gaining 437 votes.

Ibbotson who also sits on Penyffordd Community Council won 37.4% share of the vote.

Penyffordd (Flintshire) by-election result: LAB: 37.4%

IND (Saxon): 24.5%

IND (Ransome): 24.2%

IND (Wakelam): 13.9% Labour GAIN from Independent. Ind previously elected unopposed. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) October 7, 2021

Full result: