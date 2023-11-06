Flintshire Council warning Carelink residents following influx of scam calls
Residents with a Carelink personal alarm system need to be on their guard following an influx of scam calls.
Flintshire County Council has issued a warning after receiving multiple reports from residents targeted by scammers.
Some Carelink alarm equipment needs to be upgraded as part of Ofcom’s requirement for BT and Openreach to update the telephone system to digital.
Con artists are falsely claiming that residents need to pay for services related to the digital upgrade of their alarm systems.
The Council has clarified that the telecom companies, which will carry out the digital switchover on a postcode basis leading up to December 2025, are responsible for informing residents.
As part of this transition, affected Carelink alarm systems will need to be replaced.
The Council has said it will be in touch with all residents with an alarm in their property ‘over the coming months’ to confirm a convenient time and date to upgrade their alarm system ahead of the digital switchover.
Councillor Sean Bibby, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, said, “We are getting reports of fraudsters using this change to try and trick people into paying for unnecessary services.”
“The Council will never call Carelink customers and ask for money. If you receive a call like this, put the phone down. Never give out bank details or personal information.”
“If you know a family member or friend with Carelink, please let them know about this and ask them to remain vigilant.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News