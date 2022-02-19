Flintshire Council update on waste collection services following Storm Eunice

Flintshire Council has issued an update on the resumption of services after some were suspended due to Storm Eunice.

The council suspended household recycling and waste collections on Friday and recycling centres closed as a spell of windy weather hit the county.

Here is the latest from Flintshire Council:

Household Recycling Centres

All of our HRCs are expected to be open again over the weekend with normal operating hours from Saturday 19 February 2022 from 9am until 5pm.

Please note: There may be further disruption to the opening of the household recycling centres over the weekend due to the weather conditions and sites may either be delayed in opening or require closures to ensure that they are safe for customers or to repair any damage caused by the storm.

Recycling and Waste Collections

Following the suspension of the waste and recycling collections on Friday 18 February 2022 due to Storm Eunice, revised collections for the affected areas will be as follows:

Residual waste collections (black bins)

A revised collection will be provided on Monday, 21 February 2022. Please ensure that your black bin is placed out for collection at the kerbside by 7am on Monday.

Recycling Collections

Recycling collections will be made on the next scheduled collection day, which is next Friday 25th February 2022. Unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity be able to provide a replacement collection service in the interim. Please store your recycling until this date or take it to your nearest household recycling centre.

Food waste collections

Food waste collections will be made on the next scheduled collection day, which is next Friday 25th February 2022. Unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity be able to provide a replacement collection service in the interim. Please store your food waste until this date or take it to your nearest household recycling centre.

Medical/AHP/nappy collections

Replacement collections will be made over three days on Saturday,19th February, Sunday 20th February and Monday 21st February 2022. Unfortunately we are unable to specify the day; however, we will attempt to collect all properties as quickly as possible. Please leave the orange box in a secure position from 7am on Saturday until it is collected by the crew

In order to reduce the risk of flying debris, residents are requested not to put their recycling or waste out for collection overnight for the scheduled collections on Saturday, 19th February 2022