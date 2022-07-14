Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 14th Jul

Flintshire Council to review single person council tax discount to ‘make sure reductions are correct’

Council Tax payers in Flintshire who receive a 25 per cent reduction on their bill as single occupancy residents will soon be checked to make sure the reductions are correct.

Flintshire council has said, “this is a regular exercise, with a similar review last carried out during 2019.”

A company called Datatank will be working with the council to “confirm the discount for genuine claimants” and to identify people who are claiming a discount on their Council Tax when they are not entitled to it.

Flintshire council said the review “forms part of the measures to prevent fraud and protect the public purse.”

Where incorrect claims are identified the council has said it will be ending the claims and seeking to reclaim the discount from an appropriate date.

A Flintshire council spokesperson said that at present “over 23,000 residents – one in three households – claim the single person discount and although the majority of residents are claiming the discount correctly, there may be cases where the Council have not been informed about a change in household occupancy, which affects the reduction, or a false claim has deliberately been made.”

“Taxpayers currently receiving a discount that they feel may not be correct are urged to contact the Council Tax service straight away on (01352) 704848 or report change of circumstances online at www.flintshire.gov.uk/AYSPD before the full review begins in early August”

