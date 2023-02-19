Flintshire Council to join World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities

Flintshire County Council is set to approve an application for membership of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal will be presented to the council’s Cabinet on Thursday, 23 February 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The application is in line with the Welsh Government’s “Strategy for an Ageing Society,” which was launched in October 2021. The strategy aims to make Wales an age-friendly nation, supporting people of all ages to live and age well and to participate in their community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To support this vision, the Welsh Government has invited all local authorities to apply for membership of the WHO global network. Flintshire has already demonstrated its commitment to developing age-friendly communities when the Council signed the Dublin Declaration in 2014. The Flintshire Public Services Board also prioritised the continued development of age-friendly public services and communities in the “Wellbeing Plan for Flintshire.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The WHO defines “Age-Friendly Domains” as outdoor space and public buildings, transport, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services. Flintshire’s commitment to age-friendly communities has included the establishment of community cafes, supporting community action groups, improving information sharing, and developing intergenerational projects and digital inclusion initiatives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, Councillor Christine Jones, said, “I fully support this proposal as membership will provide a number of positive impacts and will show our commitment to supporting, valuing and celebrating our ageing population. It will also provide an opportunity to share best practice ideas and resources with other network members.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The WHO’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities aims to help cities and communities to become more inclusive, accessible, and respectful to older people. Membership will provide opportunities for older people to have a voice in shaping age-friendly communities and services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The target for submitting the application is February 2023. If approved, Flintshire will join over 1,000 member communities and cities around the world in the WHO’s global network. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

