Flintshire Council seeks input from carers on future services

Carers of all ages in Flintshire are being encouraged to help shape the future of carer services in the county.

There are currently nearly 10,000 registered carers in the county, and many more people who provide care for loved ones that are not registered.

To ensure our unpaid carers are getting the support they need and are entitled to, Flintshire Council’s social services are reviewing the services currently on offer and are planning for the future.

As part of this work, Flintshire Council is inviting carers of all ages to complete a short questionnaire.

The answers will be used to design and deliver services that meet the needs of carers now and in the future.

Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, Councillor Christine Jones, said: “We recognise and value the work that our unpaid carers in Flintshire do to support their loved ones, often prioritising their caring role over their own needs.

“Unpaid carers need and are entitled to support in their own right, so it is vital that our unpaid carers make their voices heard and give us their opinions on what would make a difference for them in the services that we offer.

“We believe that involving our unpaid carers in a fully co-produced plan for our services will ensure that the right support is available at the right time. Thank you for taking the time to fill in the survey and give us your opinions.”

There is a wide range of services currently on offer through the council and its commissioned partner organisations, for more information on these services, visit:

https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/ en/Resident/Social-Services/ Help-for-Carers.aspx

The questionnaire closes on February 26. To ensure the council is receiving feedback from a wide range of carers, there are 3 surveys aimed at different age groups.

Adult carers questionnaire.

Young carers- Under 11 questionnaire.

Young carers- Over 11 questionnaire.

