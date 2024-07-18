Flintshire Council faces £38m budget shortfall amid ‘insufficient’ government support

Flintshire Council has blamed “woefully insufficient” government funding as it faces a huge predicted budget gap of nearly £38m next year.

The figure has been revealed in a report going to members of the local authority’s cabinet next week, outlining its monetary strategy for the 2025/26 financial year.

It shows public sector pay awards, increased demand on services and the ongoing impacts of inflation have all contributed to the estimated £37.7m black hole.

The council has received no information to date on how much funding it will receive from the Welsh Government for the 12-month period.

However, the authority’s chief executive said independent analysis of the devolved government’s budget suggests only a marginal uplift will be given “at best”.

In the report, Neal Cockerton said bridging the gap would be very difficult for the council.

He said: “A cash flat settlement is woefully insufficient to meet current service demand and inflationary impacts – most of which are outside of the council’s control.

“The council clearly has a serious and major budget challenge for the financial year 2025/26 if there is no significant movement on national funding levels.

“A detailed budget strategy is being developed with urgency in parallel to contributing to national discussions on the financial outlook across Wales including any options available to increase the overall quantum available for local government.”

He later added: “Members will be aware that whilst we are able to identify some cost savings and efficiencies as part of our annual budget setting process, there are no cost savings of any scale remaining following over a decade of underfunding of local government.

“In previous years, the council has rightly stood on the principle that it will not reduce the budget for any service to the point where the service is unsafe, or to do so would mean we would fail to meet our statutory duties or our quality standards.”

An earlier projection suggested Flintshire would face an additional budget requirement of £28.2m for the year.

Mr Cockerton said the figure had since increased partly due to predicted national pay uplifts for staff and inflationary rises for fuel and energy costs.

Financial pressures on frontline services such as housing, social care and education have also added to the sum.

He added that no decision had been made on council tax rates for next year, following an increase of nine per cent during the current year.

He said: “It is too early to make an assumption on council tax levels for 2025/26 as this will be largely dependent on how successful the council is in identifying portfolio and corporate cost reductions.

“As in previous years, council tax levels will be a key consideration in the final stage of the budget process.”

The report will be considered by cabinet members when they meet on Tuesday (July 23, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter