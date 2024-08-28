Flintshire contractor expands and embraces carbon reduction efforts

A Flintshire-based landscape contractor has secured new contracts and increased its workforce, all while making key steps in its carbon reduction efforts.

Sherratt Group Ltd, headquartered in Alltami, near Mold, has boosted its roster of clients, which includes educational facilities, healthcare providers and local authorities.

To assist with the delivery of services including grounds maintenance, arboriculture, and sports pitches, the family firm has grown its team by 20 per cent and invested in new eco-friendly equipment.

In addition, it has sought specialist consultancy advice and guidance through business management consultancy Antur Cymru’s Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund as part of efforts to achieve net zero.

The activity marks a strong period for the company, which was founded in 1968, and director Shona Saxon is excited by the success as well as the Sherratt Group’s future.

Shona, who is the third generation of the family in the business, said: “Winning new contracts and securing renewals with existing clients speaks volumes for the quality of work we deliver.

“Due to the growing customer base, we’ve expanded the team to more than 40, with 75 per cent of members living locally, and when investing in new equipment, we’ve remained committed our environmental values.

“We recognise the responsibility we have for the planet and the communities we operate in, which is why we partnered with Antur Cymru, and it has provided us with a key road map to reducing our carbon emissions.”

Delivered in partnership with Litegreen and Pathway to Carbon Zero Ltd, the programme supported the landscape contractor through measuring its current carbon emission levels and developing a carbon reduction plan to take positive steps to achieve its future ambition.

Funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the scheme also offered assistance through delivering a series of workshops to clarify the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

Shona added: “Our environmental policy ensures we replant any trees we remove, and this work will help us develop our net zero journey further, cementing us as the go-to landscape contractor.

“Changes in our operations include swapping fuel-powered equipment for battery operated tools and using line-marking robots for sports pitches, which is resulting in no chemicals as well as less paint consumption and fuel costs.

“We hope to improve our services even further by equipping our staff with the relevant knowledge of how best to protect the planet for future generations and strongly encourage all businesses to consider how they too can adopt sustainable practices.”

Antur Cymru fund manager Rowan Jones believes the programme, which offers up to £5,000 in financial grants, is integral in helping organisations set achievable environmental goals.

He said: “Working with forward-thinking brands like Sherratt Group Ltd reaffirms why this scheme exists.

“They have already made practical changes that is positively affecting the environment, and through the plan in place, their impact will only grow further.”

Councillor David Healey, cabinet member for climate change and economy, said: “It’s brilliant to see the difference the programme has made to businesses across Flintshire and ultimately the changes such contributions will make to the wellbeing of the planet.”