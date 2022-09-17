Flintshire Citizens Advice begins new ‘virtual drop-in’ service to help people identify benefits and support

Citizens Advice Flintshire are now offering a virtual drop-in service for unemployed and low-wage earners looking to find out what financial support they’re entitled to.

The video chat service has been set up to help identify benefits and support people looking to make a claim for money set aside by the government to assist with ongoing living costs.

Money Advice Manager, Sian Mather, explained a little about the service: “During Covid, we’ve had to change the ways we provide support to local people.”

“The ‘Benefits Drop-in’ is an online face-to-face service, giving users the opportunity to discuss their options and how to make a claim for money they’re entitled to.”

“A lot has happened in recent years and there are some desperate people who didn’t ask to be in this situation.”

“Getting them the financial support they deserve is what the ‘Benefits Drop-in’ is all about.”

Benefit Check Drop-in take place every Tuesday between 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

CAB use a safe, secure, and simple to use web-based video conferencing application known as ‘Attend Anywhere.’

Users enter an online waiting room, the Benefits advisers will then be notified when someone arrives.

What do I need to make a video call

A strong internet connection.

A private, well-lit area where you will not be disturbed.

Web-camera, speakers, and microphone already built into laptops or mobile devices

The latest version of Google Chrome, Safari, or Edge on your device.

Information to have at hand for your Benefit Check appointment

You will also need to have at hand the following documents where relevant,

if you do not we may not be able to advise you:

Details of all household members, their ages, and hours worked if applicable.

Details of all household income e.g. wages, tax credits, benefits, works/army pensions, retirement pensions, student finance, child maintenance, and any other income/benefit which you may receive

P60 for last tax year if employed (last year’s accounts if self-employed)

Benefit award letters if applicable, showing the type of benefit currently being received and the weekly/fortnightly/four weekly/monthly amount

Details of all savings and investments

Details of child care costs

Details of full rent payable if applicable (rent card/tenancy agreement)

Details of mortgage and any loans secured against the property if applicable, including outstanding amounts and date took out.

Council tax bill

Recent bank statements

Any correspondence you are seeking advice about

