Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Aug 2023

Flintshire charities team up to bring new advice hubs to three key locations

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a bid to expand local support during the ongoing Cost of Living crisis, Citizens Advice Flintshire, in collaboration with Flintshire Foodbank, has rolled out an advisory service in three key locations throughout the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative is powered by funding from Comic Relief, through the WCVA, and the National Citizens Advice service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The service, available in Buckley, Flint, and Mold, offers invaluable guidance on a range of issues including financial matters, housing, employment, energy, benefits, and debt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The advisors will be stationed at: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Buckley Cross Methodist Church Centre every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm
  • Age Connects in Flint every Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon
  • St David’s Church Hall in Mold every Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Open to all, the drop-in sessions are not limited to Foodbank users. Importantly, advisers have the authority to issue food vouchers on-site, allowing immediate relief for those in dire need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the short period since the service’s inception, 96 individuals have benefitted, presenting a staggering 319 separate issues—an average of 3 issues per person. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Griffiths, Operations Manager at Citizens Advice Flintshire, shed light on the current circumstances. “We’re seeing a surge in local individuals affected by the Cost of Living crisis,” she remarked.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From people grappling with redundancy and suspended benefits to households running out of essential utilities, the depth of financial hardship is evident.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our goal is to offer immediate assistance, whether that’s a foodbank voucher or an Emergency Assistance Fund application. Subsequently, we delve into the root causes of their distress, offering tailored follow-up advice or connecting them with specialist services,” Griffiths added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Citizens Advice Flintshire’s dedication to providing free, confidential, and impartial advice is a beacon of hope for many. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those seeking guidance are heartily encouraged to attend the sessions, with the assurance that even a single visit can lead to impactful assistance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Channel 4 is looking for people in Flintshire with uncontrollable phobias for new documentary
  • Combatting back-to-school blues: Spotting the signs
  • Renewed Appeal: Police seek help locating Connah’s Quay man last seen in Chester

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Channel 4 is looking for people in Flintshire with uncontrollable phobias for new documentary

    News

    Combatting back-to-school blues: Spotting the signs

    News

    Renewed Appeal: Police seek help locating Connah’s Quay man last seen in Chester

    News

    Flintshire Council blocks conversion of historic chapel

    News

    Deeside’s soggy mop stench – “significant lines of enquiry now being pursued” says Flintshire Council

    News

    Nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to whole life order after “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder” at Countess of Chester Hospital

    News

    Moel Famau and Loggerheads Country Park gearing up for busy bank holiday weekend

    News

    Paddleboarding teens’ River Dee rescue underlines importance of going properly equipped with safety gear

    News

    Housing market: Average UK asking price has fallen by over £7,000 this month, according to Rightmove data

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn