Flintshire charities team up to bring new advice hubs to three key locations

In a bid to expand local support during the ongoing Cost of Living crisis, Citizens Advice Flintshire, in collaboration with Flintshire Foodbank, has rolled out an advisory service in three key locations throughout the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative is powered by funding from Comic Relief, through the WCVA, and the National Citizens Advice service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The service, available in Buckley, Flint, and Mold, offers invaluable guidance on a range of issues including financial matters, housing, employment, energy, benefits, and debt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The advisors will be stationed at: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Buckley Cross Methodist Church Centre every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm

every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm Age Connects in Flint every Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon

every Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon St David’s Church Hall in Mold every Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Open to all, the drop-in sessions are not limited to Foodbank users. Importantly, advisers have the authority to issue food vouchers on-site, allowing immediate relief for those in dire need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the short period since the service’s inception, 96 individuals have benefitted, presenting a staggering 319 separate issues—an average of 3 issues per person. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Griffiths, Operations Manager at Citizens Advice Flintshire, shed light on the current circumstances. “We’re seeing a surge in local individuals affected by the Cost of Living crisis,” she remarked.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From people grappling with redundancy and suspended benefits to households running out of essential utilities, the depth of financial hardship is evident.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our goal is to offer immediate assistance, whether that’s a foodbank voucher or an Emergency Assistance Fund application. Subsequently, we delve into the root causes of their distress, offering tailored follow-up advice or connecting them with specialist services,” Griffiths added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Citizens Advice Flintshire’s dedication to providing free, confidential, and impartial advice is a beacon of hope for many. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those seeking guidance are heartily encouraged to attend the sessions, with the assurance that even a single visit can lead to impactful assistance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

