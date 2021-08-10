Flintshire chapel could be converted into house under new proposals

A chapel in Flintshire could be converted into a one-bedroom house under new proposals which have been put forward.

An application has been submitted to change the use of Rehoboth Wesleyan Methodist Chapel in the village of Gwaenysgor.

A chapel was first built on land which sits opposite the Eagle and Child Inn in 1835 before it was badly damaged in 1895 when a storm blew the roof off the building.

A new, larger chapel was then created in its place and opened the following year.

It closed as a place of worship for the final time in 2018 due to a drop in congregation numbers and was later put on the market.

An architect acting on behalf of applicant Ceri Kerens said its use for religious purposes was no longer viable.

In a planning statement submitted to Flintshire Council, Stephen Funnell said: “The proposed development will bring a redundant building back into beneficial residential accommodation that reflects the needs and aspirations of its user and benefits the economy.

“Our aim is to retain the character of the existing building provide a more sustainable place with improved accessibility.

“The diminishing Methodist congregation at the chapel has led to it being closed and subsequently the building being put on the market for sale.

“There is not a buoyant market for religious buildings and other uses have to be found or the buildings demolished.”

He added: “The proposed residential use of the chapel retains the building and puts it into beneficial a well as a contributor to the local community.

“The alternative is potentially a boarded-up building and subsequently a derelict eyesore.”

According to the documents put forward, the chapel attracted little interest when it was first put on the market.

An auction was held in 2020 where it failed to sell before Ms Kerens eventually bought the property.

A decision is expected to be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).