Flintshire care home opens doors after £8.4 million expansion and redeveloped

A Flintshire care home that has undergone an £8.4 million expansion and redeveloped has opened its doors today (Monday, 23 August 2021).

Marleyfield House care home in Buckley has doubled its capacity and can now support up to 64 older people.

The expansion has been purpose-built to accommodate the needs of older people not only looking for a new home with residential care but also residents who have had a stay in hospital and will benefit from a range of therapies to help them return home having gained maximum independence.

The new 32 rooms have private outdoor space either through a balcony on the first floor or a patio on the ground.

The extension has also created a new communal area both indoors and outdoors, office space and store rooms, extended car parking facilities and extensive sensitive landscaping designed to encourage residents to use the outdoor space to enhance their wellbeing.

The kitchen facilities have also been remodeled and refurbished to provide for the needs of an increasing number of diners.

Refurbishment is also ongoing within the original building to give a fresh new look for residents living within these areas.

Working in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and supported by Welsh Government funding, 16 of the rooms will be provided for placements for older people in need of support as part of a timely and appropriate hospital discharge.

Flintshire residents will benefit from intense rehabilitation from an onsite team to help maximise their independence whilst providing realistic and real time assessment of longer-term needs, aiming to get people back home to their own homes within 6 weeks.

Flintshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councilor Christine Jones, said:

“It is great to see this fantastic modern extension to Marleyfield opening today, we will take a phased approach to filling the placement as we must keep everyone safe. This reaffirms the Council’s commitment to investing money in critical services. I am proud that Flintshire County Council continues to support our most vulnerable residents.”

[Feature photo: Willmott Dixon]