Flintshire based P&A Group smashes 24 hour run/walk charity challenge

Flintshire based P&A Group has successfully completed a 24 hour run/walk charity challenge, raising over £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Employees from each of the divisions, including The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café, P&A Pallets and Zest 4 Leisure garden products, pounded the pavements, covering a total of 725 miles, from 5pm on Friday 25th to 5pm on Saturday 26th June.

Setting off from Unit 1 at the company’s site in Mold, participants completed a one and a half mile loop course, with some running and some walking.

In addition to being cheered on by socially-distanced friends, family and generous onlookers, P&A’s panda character put in an appearance to help keep spirits high.

Despite the rainy start on Friday evening, the sun came out on Saturday, and there was a great turnout with people representing every department in the company.

Those who weren’t able to attend the event did their own laps locally adding 153.5 miles to the 571.5 achieved in Mold.

Videos and lap numbers were sent in from various locations including Dumfries in the Scottish borders, Ipswich in Suffolk, Spain and, closer to home, Saltney.

Inspired by and in memory of the remarkable fundraising achievements of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, more than half of the company took part.

Special thanks and recognition goes to Caroline Walsh who, having just recovered from a major horse riding accident, was able to hobble around a lap!

Steve Morgan, P&A’s Managing Director, was also there for the full 24 hours with several others, doing his bit on the course as well as supporting and thanking all participants.

Commenting on the challenge, Steve said:

“We did it! I’m so proud of everyone who took part in this great event and helped P&A raise over £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, our chosen charity for 2021.”

“The weather wasn’t the best to start with during the night walk/run hours but the rain certainly didn’t dampen our enthusiasm.”

“The 24 hour challenge was also a great “socially distanced” opportunity to see people from other departments that we haven’t seen recently. It’s fair to say that there were some sore feet on Saturday but every single person was delighted to have taken part and raise money for Macmillan.”

There is still time to donate to the 24 hours walk/run challenge total, and anyone wishing to do so can click the link here.