Flint’s new Welsh-medium school celebrates milestone

Future pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti have officially left a mark on their new school by signing an internal wall panel during a special event.

The ambitious £15.9m project, backed by £11.2m from the Welsh Government, will see the transfer of the existing school in Flint to a new site, located less than a mile away from its current location.

The brand-new campus will become Flintshire’s first newly-built Welsh-medium primary school, offering space for up to 240 full-time pupils.

It will also feature a standalone facility dedicated to early years childcare, community events, and a Welsh immersion programme.

The new building, which will be Flintshire’s second net-zero carbon primary school, is being constructed using structural insulated panels (SIPs) to promote sustainability.

As part of the celebrations, contractors Read Construction arranged for one of the SIPs to be transported to the current school so that all pupils and staff could sign it.

The signed panel was then taken back to the new site for an official event attended by pupils, Read’s site team, Welsh Government representatives, Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Mared Eastwood, Leader of the Council Dave Hughes, and Chief Officer for Education and Youth Claire Homard.

Councillor Mared Eastwood said:

“This is about more than just a new building – it is about creating a place that belongs to each and every pupil and member of staff.

“It was such a special day seeing the children leaving their own personal mark on their school. It is a fantastic way to involve the students and hopefully they will always remember how they quite literally helped shape their future school.”

Kasia Williamson, Engagement Manager at Read Construction, added:

“It’s a real privilege to be part of such a fantastic project that not only prioritises sustainability but is also being built through strong collaboration with the school and wider community.

“It was great to see both staff and students excited to witness the progress of their new school, and we look forward to handing over the project for the community to enjoy for years to come.”

Construction of the new Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti site began last summer and is expected to be completed in autumn 2025.