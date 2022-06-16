Flint Town United in search for new manager after Neil Gibson leaves club

Flint Town United are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Neil Gibson which has been announced this afternoon.

‘Gibbo’ has left the Silkmen after 18 month at the helm leading them to a top 5 finish in the Welsh Premier League last season.

Club Chairman Darryl Williams said in a statement: “It is with regret that Flint Town United FC announce that, following meetings held this week, it has been mutually agreed that Neil Gibson will leave his role as first team manager.”

“We would like to thank Gibbo for his unwavering commitment to the club during his 18 month tenure. ”

“He has immersed himself in all aspects of the football club from academy to first team, working tirelessly to improve the fortunes of the Silkmen.”

“The togetherness and culture that he drove through the staff and players was something that enabled us to be proud of the players representing the club. “

“We thank Gibbo, Lee Jones and their staff for their efforts in giving us such an enjoyable ride last season with some memorable moments and a top 5 finish.”

Neil Gibson said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Darryl Williams and the rest of the board for the opportunity to manage their football club”

“I have thrown myself into the job wholeheartedly and given everything to bring success to Flint Town and it’s supporters, building some excellent foundations.”

“I’m extremely proud of the 18 months journey we have been on and the memorable moments that we have been able to create, spending 2/3 of the season in the top 2 and finishing a highly competitive 5th place.”

“Moments like the last minute goals against Barry Town, Connah’s Quay, Aberystwyth and TNS and seeing players celebrating with fans and academy players is what a community club is all about and will last long in the memory”

“Just as pleasing for me was seeing the development of young players like Ben Nash, Conor Harwood and Dan Roberts looking assured at top 6 WPL level.”

“Alongside this the importance of developing players through our academy system where 13 players went on to be part of the 1st team match day squad with 9 making WPL debuts.”

“I’d like to thank everyone that helped support me during my tenure, from the exceptional volunteers behind the scenes, board members, supporters, my amazing group of staff and fantastic players who’ve been a joy to work with”

“Flint Town now holds a special place for me. I wish Darryl & all involved with the club every success moving forward”

The club says an announcement on Neil Gibson’s replacement in the role of 1st team manager will be made very shortly.