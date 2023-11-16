Flint Town Hall to host first indoor table top sale

Flint Town Council is to hold its first ever Indoor Table Top Sale which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, 19th November.

The event, set to run from 10 am until 1 pm at the Flint Town Hall, is expected to attract a significant number of bargain hunters and casual shoppers alike, all looking to bag a deal and support local vendors.

The sale, which boasts free entry to all, is not just an opportunity for shoppers to grab a bargain but also serves as a platform for local traders to showcase their goods.

The enthusiasm for the event is palpable, with all available tables sold within a week.

Flint council has expressed optimism about the event's potential success, indicating that the rapid sale of tables is a positive sign. "If this one is successful, which we are confident it will be, we will look to hold them on a more regular basis," said a spokesperson for the Flint Town Council.

Refreshments will be available, ensuring that attendees can shop and socialise in comfort.

