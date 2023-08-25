Flint: Suspected thieves had specially adapted clothing with concealed pockets
In an operation on Thursday, the North Flintshire Police arrested individuals suspected of attempting theft at the Flint retail park.
The arrest led to the discovery of what appears to be a wider network of alleged criminal activities linked to stores in the Bangor area.
Officers found various items in the suspects’ vehicle, believed to be stolen from several Bangor-based stores. These items included products known as SOS Doll Surprise Balls and Trolls.
Additionally, police found £16,000 in cash in the vehicle, and investigations are ongoing regarding its origin.
The individuals arrested were found with specially adapted clothing that had concealed pockets, which could be used to discreetly remove goods from stores.
The suspects have been charged in connection with the incidents and are scheduled to appear before the Mold Magistrates Court on Saturday.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the North Flintshire Police highlighted the organised nature of the alleged crime and mentioned that the individuals “will now have to prove where the £16,000 cash came from in order to get it back”, reflecting the police’s perspective on the matter.
Latest News