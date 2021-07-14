Flint students win copies of England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s inspirational new mook

Hot on the heels of England’s impressive performance at the Euros, a group of students at Flint High School have been presented with a copy of Marcus Rashford’s new book after winning a school literacy competition.

Nicola Paulson, literacy coordinator, initially entered a competition run by the National Literacy Trust to win a link to an interview with the footballer and a copy of his new book ‘You Are A Champion’, which she won.

Parts of the interview were then shared with students during English lessons, and the department decided to run its own competition for a chance to win the book by inviting students to explain why they would like to read it.

Mrs Paulson said: “The interest that this competition generated has been huge and as a department we were overwhelmed, and often moved, by the words of the applicants.

“It was so exciting to be able to share the interview with students and to be able to award copies of his book to so many worthy winners. Marcus Rashford is an iconic figure for young people, and he shares his own life journey in the book as well as providing tips and advice about how to be the best you can be. ”

“It really is an inspirational read which will resonate with so many, particularly in these challenging times.”

“It was so hard for us to choose a single winner but, thankfully, we were able to increase the number of winners as a result of funds raised in a past sponsored read, as well as receiving unbelievably kind donations from teachers in other departments who all personally bought more copies after hearing some of the entries.”

“All in all, we were able to select thirty-two winners which is absolutely fantastic.”

“In addition, for those who did not win, a further five copies have been donated to our Learning Zone to allow students to access it from there as interest has been so high. ”

“Our ongoing aim is to encourage reading for pleasure and to see the buzz that this has created for reading is a joy to see!”

“ I would like to thank everyone in school for their incredible support, as always.”

Finlay Lloyd, year 7, was one of the lucky competition winners. He said: “I am happy I won a copy because I don’t usually read much, and I really want to read this book!”