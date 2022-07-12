Flint students gain valuable coaching skills at Finnish Sports Institute

A group of students on a unique sports coaching course at Flint High School have returned from a trip to a renowned Finnish sporting institute which offers Olympic level training and coaching to elite athletes.

Pat Carney, Ryan Price, Jack Fairlamb, all year 12, and Jess Ding and James Taylor, year 13, are all studying Flint High School’s LLS Sports Industry Programme and spent two weeks at the Kisakalio Sports Institute, Finland, benefiting from sports science, sport nutrition and physiotherapy lectures led by sport science experts.

In addition to the academic aspect of the trip, the students had the opportunity to experience the local culture.

They also coached the local community, including Ukrainian children who were staying at the Institute.

Jess and James have just graduated from the course with a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Development, Coaching and Fitness which is equivalent to three A level qualifications.

Andy Skeoch, LLS Lead Tutor North Wales, said: “The trip to the Kisakalio Sports Institute has been a fantastic experience that has really benefitted the students’ coaching skills; delivering sessions to children who don’t speak English was a real challenge to overcome.

“The lectures have helped develop their knowledge and understanding for their theoretical work. They also learnt new sports including Finnish baseball, floor ball, curling, ice hockey and paddle ball.

“The year 12 students are all excellent coaches and are looking at pursuing that pathway, with university being one option. We are so proud of all our students and wish them every success for the future.”

Having completed the LLS course, Jess will be heading to the University of Derby in September after being awarded a scholarship playing badminton.

She hopes to continue to play for Wales and improve her game while studying strength and conditioning. James is looking at a business management apprenticeship.

The trip to the Kisakalio Sports Institute will run each year with Erasmus funding to support students financially and make the trip accessible.

Students are selected from across LLS’s 28 centres depending on strong academic performance, completing a significant number of work experience hours, and contributing to their community.