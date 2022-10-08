Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 8th Oct 2022

Flint students enjoy team building activities in the great outdoors

A group of sixth form students attended a popular outdoors activity centre for a team building and resilience activity day.

Eighteen year 12 students from Flint High went on the enrichment trip to the Kingswood Centre, Colomendy, which was designed to increase social and teamwork skills after the pandemic years. 

During the day, the students took part in caving, problem solving activities, archery and the 3G swing.

Anna Smith, sixth form supervisor, went with the students.  She said: “This is the first time we have organised a trip to Colomendy for our sixth formers, but it has been such a great success that we are looking for it to be an annual event.  

“After the last few years, developing team building and resilience skills has become more important than ever and the opportunity to be able to do this in a fun and relaxed environment was great.

“Throughout the day we could visibly see our students gaining confidence to work together and overcome their fears during the caving activity and while up high on the 3G swing.

“The students absolutely loved the 3G swing and going through the cave systems and, despite the rain, we had a fantastic day and faced our fears in the tree tops!”

Feedback from the students has been very positive.  Jacob Jones said it was ‘a once in a lifetime opportunity’ and Ethan Vaughan said ‘the 3G swing was amazing!’

Sixth form students, including future leaders (prefects), will be on hand to talk to visitors at the open evening tomorrow, 13th October, between 6-8pm.  

Anna added: “We are very excited to be hosting our sixth form open evening where we will be showcasing the wide range of subjects that we offer within Flint 6.”

“Clare Millington, our headteacher, will welcome visitors with an introduction, and afterwards prospective students will be able to sample individual subject areas and meet key members of staff who will be able to answer any questions.  We look forward to welcoming everyone to the event.”

