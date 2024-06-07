Flint: RNLI marks 200 years with North Wales lifeboat flag relay

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in North Wales is set to commemorate its 200th anniversary with an at-sea relay, passing a specially designed pennant flag from lifeboat to lifeboat along the coast.

The unique event highlights two centuries of saving lives at sea and honors the dedication of RNLI volunteers.

The custom pennant, featuring a red RNLI ensign and an embroidered RNLI 200 logo, is mounted on a distinct staff adorned with red, white, and blue rope.

Over three weekends in June and July, the pennant will be passed between lifeboats from nine stations, stretching from Flint to Porthdinllaen in the West.

The participating stations are Flint, Rhyl, Llandudno, Conwy, Beaumaris, Moelfre, Holyhead, Trearddur Bay, and Porthdinllaen.

The relay will culminate at Moelfre, with a gathering of all six lifeboat classes found along this stretch of coast, including the Severn, Tamar, Shannon all-weather lifeboats, and the D-Class, Atlantic 85, and Y-boat inshore lifeboats.

Following the relay, the commemorative pennant will be displayed permanently at the Moelfre RNLI Seawatch Centre on Anglesey.

Chris Gaskin, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, shared his enthusiasm for the event:

“The relay is a great way to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year and to celebrate the volunteers that protect the coast of Wales.”

“Involving all of our lifeboat stations along the north coast of Wales ensures it is connecting all the lifesavers that give up their time to save lives at sea, and these communities will be able to look back fondly on the event in years to come.”

The relay schedule includes:

Sunday, 9 June: The pennant will travel from Flint RNLI to Conwy RNLI via Rhyl and Llandudno lifeboats, with transfers visible from the shore at 12:10pm, 1:00pm, and 1:40pm.

Sunday, 23 June: The pennant will move from Conwy RNLI to Trearddur Bay RNLI via Beaumaris and Porthdinllaen lifeboats, with transfers visible from the shore at 11:40am and 12:30pm.

Sunday, 7 July: The pennant will journey from Trearddur Bay RNLI to Moelfre RNLI via Holyhead lifeboat, with transfers visible from the shore at 10:15am and 11:05am.

The final assembly at Moelfre RNLI is scheduled for 12:00pm on Sunday, 7 July, marking the grand conclusion of the relay.