Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Aug 2023

Flint RNLI charity bowling day momentarily eclipsed by call to action

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Flint RNLI crew’s charity bowling day was momentarily eclipsed by an unexpected call to action ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Saturday, 13 August, during Oakenholt Bowling Club’s annual charity bowling match in aid of Flint RNLI, the crew was alerted to an unmanned kayak drifting in the waters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At precisely 1.45pm, Flint lifeboat was launched from Connah’s Quay dock. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the crew navigated upstream, they located the kayak, which appeared to have been adrift for an extended period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After consultation with the Coastguard, it was determined that no further search was necessary. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The kayak was subsequently brought back to Connah’s Quay dock for retrieval. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the interruption, the event successfully raised an impressive £749.53, with heartfelt thanks extended to Oakenholt Bowling Club for organising such a meaningful occasion in support of Flint RNLI. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In light of the incident, James Davies, Helm at Flint RNLI, took the opportunity to send out a crucial message to the public: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If any kayaks or equipment are no longer of use or desired, please ensure you dispose of them appropriately.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

James stressed the importance of public vigilance, urging anyone spotting objects in the water to immediately dial 999 and request the coastguard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event served as a reminder of the ever-present dedication of the RNLI crew, who are always prepared to leap into action, even when off-duty and enjoying a community event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Aspiring teacher encouraging young people to explore all their options this results season
  • Breadcrumb News Police remind Manchester Airport travellers not to get caught out by rogue car parks
  • Six-in-10 want ‘noise cameras’ rolled out so drivers of excessively loud vehicles are caught and fined

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Aspiring teacher encouraging young people to explore all their options this results season

    News

    Breadcrumb News Police remind Manchester Airport travellers not to get caught out by rogue car parks

    News

    Six-in-10 want ‘noise cameras’ rolled out so drivers of excessively loud vehicles are caught and fined

    News

    Deeside: Surge in motorbike thefts prompts police warning

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after break in at a Deeside Co-op store

    News

    Mountain rescuers’ warning over risky photo stunt after walker injured in Snowdonia

    News

    Fourteen beehives stolen from North East Wales site found “in a reasonably healthy state”

    News

    UK inflation falls sharply to 6.8% driven by drop in gas and electricity prices

    News

    Best of Deeside’s engineering expertise showcased to North Wales Minister.

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn