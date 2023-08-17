Flint RNLI charity bowling day momentarily eclipsed by call to action
The Flint RNLI crew’s charity bowling day was momentarily eclipsed by an unexpected call to action
On Saturday, 13 August, during Oakenholt Bowling Club’s annual charity bowling match in aid of Flint RNLI, the crew was alerted to an unmanned kayak drifting in the waters.
At precisely 1.45pm, Flint lifeboat was launched from Connah’s Quay dock.
As the crew navigated upstream, they located the kayak, which appeared to have been adrift for an extended period.
After consultation with the Coastguard, it was determined that no further search was necessary.
The kayak was subsequently brought back to Connah’s Quay dock for retrieval.
Despite the interruption, the event successfully raised an impressive £749.53, with heartfelt thanks extended to Oakenholt Bowling Club for organising such a meaningful occasion in support of Flint RNLI.
In light of the incident, James Davies, Helm at Flint RNLI, took the opportunity to send out a crucial message to the public:
“If any kayaks or equipment are no longer of use or desired, please ensure you dispose of them appropriately.”
James stressed the importance of public vigilance, urging anyone spotting objects in the water to immediately dial 999 and request the coastguard.
The event served as a reminder of the ever-present dedication of the RNLI crew, who are always prepared to leap into action, even when off-duty and enjoying a community event. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News