Flint RNLI annual Dog show and Open day at Flint Lifeboat Station returns

Flint RNLI will be holding their annual Dog show and Open day at Flint Lifeboat Station next Sunday, 3rd July.

Last year saw the annual dog show move online due to restrictions around the pandemic, even so, there were more than 60 entries.

The year the show – sponsored by Jollyes Petfood Superstore Flint – and Open Day make a welcome return to the lifeboat station.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Flint Lifeboat Station open day will commence at 10am, when the public will have the opportunity to meet the RNLI volunteers and view the lifesaving equipment.”

“The annual RNLI Dog Show, sponsored by Jollyes Petfood Superstore Flint, commences with registration at 1pm and judging starting at 2pm. There are six pedigree classes and eight novelty classes; entry is £1 per class or any number of classes £3.”

This year’s judge is Lisa Mair Jones, along with guest judge Michelle Perfect and show co-ordinator Stuart Gunther.

For more information, contact Flint RNLI Fundraising Secretary Sam Morton-Roberts on 07759650004