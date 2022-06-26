Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Jun 2022

Flint RNLI annual Dog show and Open day at Flint Lifeboat Station returns

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint RNLI will be holding their annual Dog show and Open day at Flint Lifeboat Station next Sunday, 3rd July.

Last year saw the annual dog show move online due to restrictions around the pandemic, even so, there were more than 60 entries.

The year the show – sponsored by Jollyes Petfood Superstore Flint –  and Open Day make a welcome return to the lifeboat station.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Flint Lifeboat Station open day will commence at 10am, when the public will have the opportunity to meet the RNLI volunteers and view the lifesaving equipment.”

“The annual RNLI Dog Show, sponsored by Jollyes Petfood Superstore Flint, commences with registration at 1pm and judging starting at 2pm. There are six pedigree classes and eight novelty classes; entry is £1 per class or any number of classes £3.”

This year’s judge is Lisa Mair Jones, along with guest judge Michelle Perfect and show co-ordinator Stuart Gunther.

For more information, contact Flint RNLI Fundraising Secretary Sam Morton-Roberts on 07759650004



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Wales Comic Con comes home to Wrexham – with hope for more events locally

News

‘Every Little Helps’ as armed forces charity collects at Tesco stores across Wales this weekend

News

Grind – sustainable coffee brand – looking for local community gardens to apply for its grant scheme

News

Welsh Ambulance Service launches new telephone triage support system live for 999 calls

News

Cyclists gearing-up for family-friendly fundraising event for children’s hospice

News

RSPCA campaign win as ‘dogs die in hot cars’ message to return to Wales’ roads

News

Updated: Fire crews have dealt with blaze at a building in Buckley earlier today

News

Deer spotted running through Shotton on Saturday morning

News

Flintshire school children to compete for a trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas at NFL Flag National Championship

News





Read 425,300 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn