Flint Lifeboat Station Volunteer to feature in an episode of RNLI podcast, 200 Voices

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) new 200 Voices podcast launched in August in the run-up to the charity's bicentenary on 4 March 2024.

An episode of the pod is being released every day for 200 days, exploring captivating stories from the charity's history through to the current day.

This month, Bill Dewsbury from Flint RNLI Lifeboat Station is telling listeners about his family's commitment to the RNLI, and of having to leave the dad/daughter relationship at home.

The charity has been saving lives at sea since it was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives.

Funded by voluntary donations, and with lifeboats crewed by specially-trained volunteers, the RNLI is a truly unique rescue organisation with a remarkable 200-year story to tell – many highlights of which are shared through the podcast series.

Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI's website, listeners can hear from survivors, supporters, volunteers, lifeguards, celebrity ambassadors, historians and many more from across the UK and Ireland – and beyond.

The 200 Voices series also includes celebrity ambassadors such as The Sixth Commandment actor Timothy Spall, Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan.

RNLI Strategic Content Manager, Rory Stamp said: 'We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI's 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.

'200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.

'200 Voices is the first in a programme of activity planned to mark the RNLI's bicentenary as we celebrate the world-class lifesaving service we provide today, remember our remarkable history and aim to inspire the future generations of lifesavers and supporters as we move through into the next 200 years.'

Launch into a podcast like no other: Listen to the RNLI's 200 Voices daily wherever you get your podcasts or at RNLI.org/200Voices.

To find out more about the RNLI's bicentenary, visit RNLI.org/200.

