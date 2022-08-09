Five quick and free tips to stay cool at night

This summer has been one of the hottest on record. August will be no exception, with the Met Office predicting the hot weather will continue.

As Britons look to stay cool at night, experts at Bed Kingdom have shared some advice to prevent overheating and to get a good night’s sleep throughout the warmer months.

If you’re trying – and struggling – to keep your body temperature under control at night, try these tips:

Avoid strenuous exercise, alcohol and spicy food

Strenuous exercise before bed gets your blood pumping and keeps your heart rate and body temperature up. Doing this before bed will keep your body feeling warm and will prevent you from staying cool as you try to nod off. Instead it’s best to exercise in the morning when temperatures tend to be cooler.

Alcohol will make you feel hot. Remember the ‘beer blanket’? It’s the warmth your body feels as it tries to manage alcohol consumption. While your body is not actually heating up, it will feel like it and may prevent you from feeling cool and comfortable at night.

Spicy food often contains capsaicin, which can increase your body temperature and interrupt your sleep. Also, eating spicy food before you go to bed may give you indigestion, making it difficult to feel able to drift off as your body battles discomfort.

Practice mindfulness and meditation

Anxiety can cause your fight-or-flight response, which can lead to night sweats in bed, which is a common stress symptom. Setting aside ten minutes for a mindfulness exercise before bed, such as meditation or journaling can relieve some worries and prime your mind for a good night’s sleep, helping you to stay cool throughout.

Turn off unnecessary electronics before bed

Electronic devices such as computers, games consoles and TVs can get hot after use, leaving rooms, especially smaller ones, feeling stuffy and trapped with heat. It’s best to switch these devices off an hour before you go to bed to let the room cool down. This also has the added benefit of preventing the blue light from devices interfering with your sleep cycle, letting you drift off to sleep easier at night.

Have a light meal for dinner – avoid heavy fats and carbs

Eating a meal too close to your bedtime can be harmful to your sleep. The more food you eat, the more uncomfortable you may feel. Heavy meals tend to be high in fats and carbohydrates, which takes more energy for your body to break down. This could lead to feeling bloated and uncomfortable when trying to sleep at night.

The recommended space between your last meal of the day and your bedtime is about three hours, which gives time for your body to process any food eaten. Opting to eat fats and carbohydrates earlier in the day, and eating a light meal at night, will require less from your body while you drift off, as it has done the work to break food down earlier in the day.

Take a shower before bed

It’s a great feeling to wash the day away and then climb into fresh bed sheets at night. Showers can help to regulate our body temperature, which can ease us into a peaceful sleep. When it’s hot, a lukewarm shower can cool your core temperature down. A cool shower can be more beneficial than a hot shower to help you fall asleep faster. However, a hot shower can still help as your body temperature will change as you dry off. Whether you prefer to take a hot or cold shower, try to avoid extreme temperatures, as they can negatively affect how you sleep.

