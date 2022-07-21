Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 21st Jul

Five charity challenges for Flintshire woman in honour of friend diagnosed breast cancer for second time

A Flintshire woman has set herself five fundraising challenges in aid of Cancer Research UK. 

Amy Butler has stepped up to the challenge of raising £1000 for charity through five different events.

In her bid to raise as much money as possible in honour of her friend, Sarah Cheers, recently diagnosed with stage four secondary breast cancer, Amy will walk a total of 52 miles.

Amy’s total mileage would be the equivalent of walking from Neston to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Having already walked 14 miles by walking Moel Famau four times in a single day, Amy is set to take on Mount Snowdon, the Chester 10k Race for Life and Oulton Park Chester 10k. 

To end her fundraising journey, Amy will be hosting a pub quiz at The New Glynne Arms, in Bretton on Saturday 13 August, to celebrate completing her challenges.

Amy, a customer consultant at Skipton’s Neston branch, said:

This challenge means a lot to me personally.

Sadly, just before Christmas, one of my best friends was diagnosed with stage four secondary breast cancer – having already beaten breast cancer five years ago.

Her story has really driven me to do what I can to support Cancer Research UK and raise vital funds that will help their mission to find a cure and new treatments. 

I set myself four physical challenges to represent her stage 4 diagnosis and a final pub quiz to come together and celebrate the success and a final push to raise as much as we can for a good cause.

I’m really proud of what I have achieved and grateful that I work for an employer who has been supportive of my fundraising goals, with Skipton Building Society topping up my total by £250 through the match funding scheme.

To donate to Amy and her fundraising for Cancer Research visit her Justgiving page here. You can also join Amy at The New Glynne Arms, In Bretton, on Saturday 13 August for a pub quiz for just a £2 donation. 

