Posted: Fri 11th Nov 2022

Fishing could be reintroduced at Greenfield Valley after being banned over five years ago

Fishing could return to a popular Flintshire heritage park for the first time in over five years,

Greenfield Valley Trust has announced today that it is re-examining a ban on fishing which was imposed in the Valley in 2017, but only if trustees can be “reassured that it will not result in anti-social behaviour .”

The decision to ban fishing was said to have been taken for “health and safety reasons” the fishing pegs were dug up and removed from the side of the pool in order to prevent it from taking place.

The move caused anger among local anglers who had regularly fished for roach, rudd and carp at the Flour Mill Pool.

The Trust is now proposing to introduce fishing at the Meadow Mill Pool with a focus on young anglers, the move follows a recent campaign to reintroduce fishing to the Valley.

Brenda Harvey, chair of the Trust, said “We have prepared a ten-year strategy for the Valley and one of the things on our list was to look at this issue again.”

“We have therefore been talking to local people and experts and have decided to try to find a way to accommodate fishing if we can be reassured that it will not result in anti-social behaviour or inconvenience to other Valley users and those who live nearby.”

“The Trust wishes to make improvements in the Valley for all its users and is therefore proposing to explore using the Meadow Mill Pool as a fishing lake with a particular focus on young anglers.”

The Trust said it “wishes to talk” with Flintshire County Council about a flood alleviation scheme which was “proposed some time ago” for Battery Pool and about improvements around the Flour Mill Pool to “provide a family environment for picnics and leisure alongside the water.”

Brenda Harvey said,  ‘There has recently been a campaign to reintroduce fishing to the Valley.”

“The Trust recognises the benefits of fishing as an activity and is keen to introduce activities for young people.”

“However the advice we have received is that, to avoid problems, fishing must be properly managed.”

“The Valley does not have adequate staff to add fishing management to their responsibilities and so we are keen to create a good and accessible fishing facility which is suited to proper management whilst also allowing non-anglers to enjoy all the Valley’s pools.”

“The Trust’s next step is to meet interested parties to discuss how to make progress on creating the fishing pool.”

[Photo Flour Mill Pool: © Crown copyright: RCAHMW licensed under the Non-Commercial Government Licence v2.0]

    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    

    
    


