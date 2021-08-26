First Minister confirms no significant changes to Covid rules in this 21-day regulations cycle

First Minister Mark Drakeford is urging people in Wales to get vaccinated and keep taking familiar steps to help address rising coronavirus cases.

It comes as he confirms there will be no significant changes to Covid rules in this 21-day regulations cycle.

Three weeks ago Wales moved to Alert Level Zero.

This removed legal restrictions on meeting others and enabled all businesses to open, while also keeping key legal protections in place.

Face coverings are mandatory in most public settings, everyone must continue to isolate if they have Covid symptoms or a positive test result, and businesses must take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

People are being urged to continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others and to stop the virus spreading. Cases have continued to increase and earlier this week the case rate passed 320 cases per 100,000 people.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“Over the last 18 months people have worked together to keep Wales safe. The need to do this is as strong as it has ever been.

“The number of cases is increasing and the public health position is worse than it was three weeks ago, when we moved into Alert Level Zero. It’s vital we all keep taking precautions to ensure the progress we have won is not lost.

“Getting vaccinated remains one of the very best defences we have. If you haven’t already then please take up the offer and join more than 2.1 million people in Wales who’ve had a full course to protect themselves and to protect others.

“There are also everyday steps each of us can take to keep each other safe. This may be meeting others outdoors instead of indoors, or keeping our distance from others when out. If you are with people indoors then opening a window to let fresh air into the room will mean the virus is less likely to spread. We are still asking people to work from home wherever possible.

“Actions like these will help stop the need for any stronger measures. The pandemic is still with us and that means we have to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions to keep the virus under control.”

While there are no substantive changes in this regulation cycle, some small amendments are being made to help simplify and clarify existing rules. This includes people attending wedding and civil partnership ceremonies no longer being legally required to wear a face covering, in line with the exception already in place for wedding receptions. The regulations will be reviewed again on 16 September.

Continued consideration of the case for the use of certification for entry into higher risk settings will be undertaken as part of the review. In the meantime the NHS Covid Pass is already available in Wales and allows people to get digital proof of their vaccination status, with businesses able to choose to use the pass as a condition of entry.