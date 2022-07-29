Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Jul 2022

First feast to be held at Hawarden Old Castle for ‘hundreds of years’ takes place next month

The first feast at Hawarden Old Castle for hundreds of years is set to take place next month and bookings are now being taken for a seat at the long table. 

Hawarden Old Castle was once a motte-and-bailey fortification which was reportedly destroyed and replaced in a short period during the 13th century.

The castle played an important role during the Welsh struggle for independence in the 13th century.

At Easter 1282, Dafydd ap Gruffudd attacked Hawarden Castle, thereby starting the final Welsh conflict with Norman England, in the course of which Welsh independence was lost.

King Edward I’s sense of outrage was such that he designed a grim punishment for Dafydd harsher than any previous form of capital punishment; Dafydd was hanged, drawn, and quartered in Shrewsbury in October 1283.

After the English Civil War in the 17th century the castle was slighted (deliberately damaged) on the orders of Oliver Cromwell.

The Feast

The “spectacular evening of food from the fire and live music in a location unlike any other” takes place on Thursday August 25.

The menu for the evening includes Scallops in their shells from the fire and whole roasted Welsh lamb, Wild mushroom, crispy sage and potato cakes.

Feast guests will dine on the lawn up at the Old Castle where the great hall once stood.

The first ever feast at Hawarden Old Castle will be hosted by chef and food sustainability advocate, Xanthe Gladstone in collaboration with the Hawarden Estate Experience.

Xanthe is the Director of Food and Food Sustainability for The Good Life Society, Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, and The Glynne Arms.

She curates and develops menus, oversees food and product sourcing, and “strives to help these businesses run as sustainably as possible.”

Xanthe is partially self taught but has attended the world renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School

To book click here 

 

 

 

