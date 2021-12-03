First Christmas in vibrant Flintshire town centre for 12 new businesses… and more will follow in 2022

Twelve businesses are celebrating their first Christmas in one of the country’s most vibrant town centres.

And as more retailers look set to open in Mold – with others expanding and employing extra workers – this holiday season looks like being their happiest on record.

The town centre was already celebrating a vacancy rate of just 5.8%, having welcomed more than 50 shops in the last two years.

The success of events including NovemberFest, the Frost Fair and festive light switch-on proved popular with residents and visitors, and despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic, the community is preparing for its busiest Christmas in recent memory.

Among them is Daniel Morris Butchers, which joined the High Street in February.

“Since day one we have been busy, and while I knew this was a vibrant retail area, I had no idea what a sense of community there was here in Mold,” said Daniel.

“I would like to thank our customers, many of whom are already loyal and regular shoppers in the town centre.

“As Christmas fast approaches, orders are flooding in and we are anticipating a very busy few weeks ahead – it was definitely a perfect move for us, we are really loving it here.”

Judith Owen and Lynne Jones, owners of Bliss Lingerie, were in agreement; having arrived in Earl Road over the summer, they have already expanded and taken on a new warehouse to meet demand.

“The lingerie and boutique sides of the business have really taken off – especially footwear and clothing – we can barely keep up!” said Judith.

“It’s been absolutely great, there is a real buzz around the town and if anything, we could fill this shop several times over because our customer base has grown so quickly.

“It’s been fantastic, and we look forward to a successful Christmas.”

The Totally Mold voucher scheme has played a major role in a positive spike in sales across the town.

Joanna Douglass, Business and Regeneration Officer at Mold Town Council, says the spirit among retailers and the public has never been better.

“There is a real sense of togetherness, with shoppers buying local and the businesses themselves giving back to the community in so many different ways,” she said.

“The £5 voucher scheme has again been popular, and there is availability if people want to get in touch. They make the perfect gift and are available to spend at 88 shops and organisations in the town centre.”

Joanna added: “We wish all of our residents and businesses a very happy Christmas and thank them for all of their support this year.”

