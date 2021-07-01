Firefighters called deal with ‘small fire’ on new Class 230 trains due to come into service later this year

Firefighters were called out this afternoon to a ‘small fire’ on one of Transport for Wales’ new Class 230 trains.

The trains which are currently being used for driver training, are set to be introduced on the Wrexham to Bidston line later this year.

Martin, who took the above image, told us how he had heard a loud bang with flames then emerging from underneath the train.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “This afternoon, while on a training run near Wrexham Central station, one of our Class 230 trains suffered a small fire. Thanks to the actions of the driver, this was extinguished very quickly and no one was hurt. The fire service attended as a precaution.”

The Fire and Rescue Service have told us, “We were called at 1412hrs to an incident in Wrexham involving a train. Two appliances attended. The stop was called in by crews at 1520hrs.

“We handed the incident over to Network Rail engineers. Cause yet to be determined. The train was owned by Transport for Wales. Smoke coming from the train believed to be due to fire under engine.”

The class 230 ‘D-Train’ is a diesel battery hybrid, made from redundant London tube trains and re-engineered into modern units, and did not have passengers onboard, and we are told “all persons accounted for safely”.

It is understood the 230 units are now fitted with fire suppression systems after a fire on one of earlier trains being tested.

The trains are powered by 2 batteries on each driving car with 4 diesel gensets on the middle car to charge the batteries and as a secondary source of traction.

Five of the 230’s have been ordered by TfW as part of an upgrade to services in Wales. Previously TfW have said the 230’s are “currently planned to be in service in the autumn”.

TfW have been approached for comment on today’s incident.