Posted: Wed 7th Jul 2021

Updated: Wed 7th Jul

Fire crews including two from North Wales tackle blaze at Chester Market overnight

Fire crews including two from North Wales were called to a fire at Chester Market overnight.

The alarm was raised at 2.45am following reports of a fire at the Princess Street market.

On arrival, fire crews found the blaze in an electrical switch room within the market.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, then entered the building and tackled the fire.

In total seven fire engines including an aerial platform were dispatched to the scene.

The fire has now been extinguished and an investigation into the blaze is underway.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“At around 2.45am firefighters were called to reports of a fire at Chester Market on Princess Street.”

“Three fire engines from Chester and Powey Lane were dispatched to the scene and on arrival they found a fire in an electrical switch room within the market.”

“An additional four fire engines were called to the scene along with an aerial platform from Chester.”

“Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, then entered the building and used two main jets to tackle the fire.”

The crews also used a 7 metre ladder to assess the extent of the fire from above.”

“The fire has now been extinguished but two fire engines remain in attendance at the scene while investigations continue.”

“Firefighters are also working with Scottish Power to ensure the electricity to the building has been isolated.”

“Crews area are also working with the occupants of the Forum Shopping centre to ensure the shops are safe to enter.”

The market will be closed today due to smoke damage. Trinity Street is also closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

[Thanks to @shitchester for allowing us to use the photograph above]



