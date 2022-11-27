Festive fun for all the family at Chester’s Storyhouse this Christmas

Listen to this article

Chester’s Storyhouse will be full of fantastic festive fun this Christmas with a packed programme of events and activities, many of them free to get everyone in the yuletide mood.

Family-friendly festive films, Christmas music and Storyhouse’s own very special version of The Snow Queen are all on the programme this winter.

And there will also be delicious seasonal treats on offer in the Kitchen including mulled wine, hot chocolate, warm apple crumble cocktails and moreish mince pies to help visitors get in the Christmas spirit.

The seasonal activities start on 29 November with the first of three Christmas wreath workshops in the Kitchen.

There’s also a chance for young ones to try their hand at Christmas crafts with free sessions taking place in the Den each Saturday and Sunday between 3 December and 18 December. There will be a different craft each weekend with all materials being provided.

This year’s unmissable Christmas show is The Snow Queen with the Storyhouse theatre turned into an enchanted space where good will battle evil in a magical telling of the Hans Christian Andersen classic. It runs from 10 December to January 15 and tickets are selling fast.

For quiz fans there’s a FREE Alternative Christmas Quiz on Tuesday 6 December and a FREE Singalong of Christmas classics in The Kitchen on Wednesday 14 December.

Meanwhile on 10 December Storyhouse Young Leaders are transforming the Garret Theatre into an immersive cinematic experience for a special screening of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, including snacks and fun family activities before the film.

Plus, during the Christmas school holidays there’s a Santa’s Reindeer Training course for 4 – 8 year olds and a Winter Activities Club for children in receipt of benefits related free school meals.

In addition, there will be carol concerts, brass bands and performances by local choirs throughout the season in the building’s public spaces.

Storyhouse also has a busy and wide-ranging programme of festive films for families and movie lovers to enjoy over the Christmas period.

The CBeebies Christmas Panto comes to the cinema on 3-4 December – oh yes it does!

Other seasonal cinematic treats for young filmgoers and their families include The Muppet Christmas Carol on 17-18 December, a parent and baby screening of Last Christmas on 21 December, and Home Alone on 23-24 December.

There will be also two special screenings in the Kitchen – Elf on 12 December and uplifting Christmas favourite It’s a Wonderful Life on 19 December – where audience members will be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine, spiced apple juice or a soft drink while they watch.

The Ingmar Bergman-directed classic Fanny and Alexander comes to the Storyhouse cinema on 15 December.

And Storyhouse is also the place to catch a screened performance on 8 December of the Royal Ballet’s magical version of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, with accompaniment from the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, while there’s a chance to spend New Year’s Eve in the company of the Berlin Philharmoniker – with a thrilling Russian-Italian programme of music beamed live from the German capital.

Storyhouse will also host a free Christmas classic sing along on 14 December, compered by Storyhouse’s Ian Fawson.

Storyhouse, Creative Director, Suzie Henderson says: “Christmas is always a very special time of year, and we know how much our audiences and visitors love to come and enjoy some of the festive spirit here at Storyhouse.

“We’re really excited to present a fantastic new production of The Snow Queen in the theatre this season. And along with that, we’ve also got a wide range of Christmas-inspired events, free activities and films for everyone to enjoy – along with live music and some seasonal treats whipped up by our talented team in The Kitchen.”

Website: www.storyhouse.com

Latest News